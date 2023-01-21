Tiger-Grizz Wrestling Invitational Day 2 Results – Saturday, January 21
(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS TEAM SCORES
1. Minico 253.5
2. South Fremont 252.0
3. Corner Canyon 150.0
4. Blackfoot 143.5
5. Highland 131.0
6. Star Valley, WY 126.0
7. Bonneville 113.0
8. Snake River 112.5
9. Teton 103.5
10. Eagle 97.5
14. Century 69.0
19. Thunder Ridge 52.5
21. Idaho Falls 50.0
23. Shelley 46.0
24. Skyline 43.0
27. Madison 28.0
29. Rigby 19.0
32. Hillcrest 15.0
33. Pocatello 11.0
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
1. Eagle 195.0
2. Columbia 151.0
3. Canyon Ridge 114.0
4. Boise 106.0
5. Rigby 102.0
6. Bonneville 100.0
7. Thunder Ridge 92.0
9. Ririe 66.0
13. Blackfoot 42.0
15. Salmon 39.0
17. Skyline 38.0
21. Hillcrest 34.5
22. Century 34.0
23. Snake River 28.0
23. Teton 28.0
26. Madison 26.0
28. Pocatello 16.0
29. Idaho Falls 14.0
30. Highland 12.0
31. South Fremont 11.0
33. Shelley 4.0
For more individual resuls click on this link:
https://www.trackwrestling.com/predefinedtournaments/MainFrame.jsp?newSession=false&TIM=1674363820041&pageName=%2Fpredefinedtournaments%2FTournamentHub.jsp&twSessionId=ahugixztpl