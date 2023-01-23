Skip to Content
Sports
By
today at 10:14 AM
Published 10:20 AM

Sami Staley signs with Clark College for softball

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Blackfoot softball player Sami Staley signed with Clark College out of Vancouver, Washington on Saturday.

Staley joins a host of other Bronco players that will be playing at the next level.

She says she is excited to be a Penguin and for her senior season.

"Clark College just felt more like home, because I have family up there," Staley said. "Coach Toone is very, very nice and I think she'll be a good coach."

"I'm excited for our senior year for high school ball," Staley said. "We have around 12 seniors, so we should be pretty stacked for the season."

Article Topic Follows: Sports
Author Profile Photo

Cole Sams

Cole is a reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content