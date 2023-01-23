Sami Staley signs with Clark College for softball

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Blackfoot softball player Sami Staley signed with Clark College out of Vancouver, Washington on Saturday.

Staley joins a host of other Bronco players that will be playing at the next level.

She says she is excited to be a Penguin and for her senior season.

"Clark College just felt more like home, because I have family up there," Staley said. "Coach Toone is very, very nice and I think she'll be a good coach."

"I'm excited for our senior year for high school ball," Staley said. "We have around 12 seniors, so we should be pretty stacked for the season."