By
Updated
today at 11:42 PM
Published 9:52 PM

Wednesday high school scores – January 25, 2023

KIFI

(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Bonneville  58
Highland  70

Skyline  28
Madison  72

Thunder Ridge  72
Idaho Falls  73

Hillcrest  67
Preston  61

Rigby  61
Blackfoot  66

Jackson Hole, WY  60
Teton  68

Richfield  32
Rockland  48

GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Sugar-Salem  57
South Fremont  36

American Falls  36
Marsh Valley    38

Jackson Hole, WY    16
Teton  56

Soda Springs  50
Bear Lake  22

West Side  66
Aberdeen  40

West Jefferson 43
Ririe  63

Salmon  22
Firth  60

H.S. WRESTLING 
Marsh Valley  18
Snake River  65

