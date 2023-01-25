Wednesday high school scores – January 25, 2023
(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Bonneville 58
Highland 70
Skyline 28
Madison 72
Thunder Ridge 72
Idaho Falls 73
Hillcrest 67
Preston 61
Rigby 61
Blackfoot 66
Jackson Hole, WY 60
Teton 68
Richfield 32
Rockland 48
GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Sugar-Salem 57
South Fremont 36
American Falls 36
Marsh Valley 38
Jackson Hole, WY 16
Teton 56
Soda Springs 50
Bear Lake 22
West Side 66
Aberdeen 40
West Jefferson 43
Ririe 63
Salmon 22
Firth 60
H.S. WRESTLING
Marsh Valley 18
Snake River 65