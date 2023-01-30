Monday girls district H.S. basketball scores – January 30
(KIFI/KXPI)
2A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(1) Ririe 54
(5) Salmon 32
(3) Firth 44
(4) West Jefferson 33
1AD1 DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
(2) Butte County 50
(3) Challis 33
