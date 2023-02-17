Friday boys H.S. district basketball scores – February 17, 2023
(KIFI/KXPI)
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(1) Pocatello 54
(2) Preston 57
3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(3) South Fremont 50
(2) Teton 96
1AD1 DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
(1) Grace
(2) Butte County
