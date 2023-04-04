Shelley volleyball player Hailey Hillman signs with North Idaho College

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - Shelley senior volleyball player Hailey Hillman signed her National Letter of Intent on Monday with North Idaho College, a junior college in Coeur d'Alene.

During her senior season, Hillman was selected to the second team for the 4A High Country Conference.

Hillman says she was overjoyed the moment she signed to be a cardinal.

"It was so cool," Hillman said. "I was talking with my coach and forever I just wanted to play college ball. Just being able to have the support with me at the table and being able to officiate it was like my dream come true."

Hillman says she plans on being a setter at the next level, and either a surgical technician or a radiologist for her future career.

"It was really tough," Hillman said. "I had multiple offers and it took a lot of deciding and talking about certain things that were more important to me. And so, once we took our visit to North Idaho, it just checked off all the boxes."