Tuesday high school scores – April 4, 2023
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Sugar-Salem 11
Jerome 2
Firth 8
Challis-Mackay 5
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Snake River 13
Teton 11
West Jefferson 18
Salmon 0
