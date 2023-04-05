Wednesday high school scores – April 5, 2023
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Rigby 11
Madison 8
Madison 3
Rocky Mountain 20
Snake River 7
South Fremont 16
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Snake River 1
South Fremont 11
