Sports
today at 9:12 PM
Published 8:50 PM

Thursday high school scores – April 6, 2023

BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
GAME 1:
Idaho Falls  10
Hillcrest  0

GAME 2:
Idaho Falls  8
Hillcrest  4

GAME 1:
Century  3
Wendell  13

GAME 2:
Century  14
Wendell 11

GAME 1:
Skyline  12
Shelley  5

GAME 2:
Skyline  3
Shelley  3

GAME 1:
Thunder Ridge 23
Rigby  6

GAME 2:
Thunder Ridge  7
Rigby  15

Blackfoot  15
Bonneville  4

Marsh Valley  8
Jerome  1

Malad  6
Preston  8

Firth  7
Declo  2

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Preston  0
Burley  10

Shelley  12
Skyline  7

Blackfoot  15
Bonneville  4

Hillcrest  9
Idaho Falls  2

Thunder Ridge 0
Pocatello  9

South Fremont  18
American Falls  1

West Jefferson  18
Firth  3

Marsh Valley  4
Malad  6

