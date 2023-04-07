Skip to Content
Friday high school scores – April 7, 2023

BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Preston  14
Shelley  3

Madison  7
Thunder Ridge  17

Thunder Ridge  0
Highland  1

Madison 4
Highland 8

Hillcrest  8
Idaho Falls  5

GAME 1:
Soda Springs  0
Firth 10

GAME 2:
Soda Springs  0
Firth  10

Malad  2
Green Canyon, UT  12

BUHL MID-SEASON CLASSIC
American Falls  4
Kimberly 7

South Fremont  2
Buhl  12

Sugar-Salem   2
Wood River  5

American Falls 0
Wood River  15

Sugar-Salem  4
Kimberly  5

Teton  2
Buhl 18

Bear Lake  5
Teton  4

Bear Lake  2
South Fremont  7

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Skyline  7
Shelley  17

Blackfoot  23
Bonneville  11

Logan, UT  2
Malad. 9

GAME 1:
West  Jefferson  17
Ririe  0

GAME 2:
West  Jefferson  14
Ririe  9

KIMBERLY SPRING CLASSIC
Sugar-Salem  5
Wood River  13

Sugar-Salem 
Kimberly

Sugar-Salem  8
Buhl  5

Teton  3
Kimberly  16

Teton  6 
Filer  4

South Fremont   19
Filer 7

South Fremont  11
McCall-Donnelly  2

North Fremont  6
Buhl  25

