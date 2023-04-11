Skip to Content
today at 10:18 PM
Published 9:17 PM

Tuesday high school scores – April 11, 2023

Sequoit Media

(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Madison  6
Highland  8

Preston 1
Marsh Valley  12

Bonneville 4
Skyline  10

Rigby  11
Thunder Ridge  9

Declo  1
American Falls  11

North Fremont 8
Firth  9

Challis-Mackay  10
Salmon  2

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
GAME 1:
Madison  0
Highland  15

Sugar-Salem  5
Hillcrest  12

Pocatello 15
Preston  0

GAME 1:
Thunder Ridge  5
Rigby  4

GAME 2:
Thunder Ridge  3
Rigby  0

North Fremont 14
Firth  9

Challis-Mackay  0
West Jefferson  17

