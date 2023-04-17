Skip to Content
Sports
By
today at 12:14 AM
Published 12:28 AM

Pocatello softball team remains undefeated after triple header sweep on Saturday

KIFI

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello Thunder softball team improved to 10-0 on the season with two wins over Idaho Falls and a victory over Bonneville on Saturday.

The Thunder took town the Tigers 9-3 and 10-0 in their doubleheader and finished the day with a 16-1 over the Bees at OK Ward Park.

The Thunder return to the diamond on Monday to face cross-town rival Century.

The Tigers are back in action on Tuesday facing Skyline.

The Bees return to play on Monday facing Hillcrest.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Cole Sams

Cole is a reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content