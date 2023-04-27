Skip to Content
Thursday high school scores – April 27

BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
GAME 1:
Idaho Falls  0
Skyline  5

GAME 2:
Idaho Falls  1
Skyline  4

GAME 1:
Shelley  0
Blackfoot 12

GAME 2:
Shelley  2
Blackfoot 8

Bonneville  17
Hillcrest  3

GAME 1:
Highland  11
Madison 6

GAME 2:
Highland  17
Madison  13

Marsh Valley  16
South Fremont  3

Teton  3
Sugar-Salem  13

Firth  3
North Fremont  2

Malad  11
Soda Springs  2

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
GAME 1:
Highland  10
Rigby   15

GAME 2:
Highland  18
Rigby  11

GAME 1:
Madison  5
Thunder Ridge  7

GAME 1:
Madison  0
Thunder Ridge  11

Pocatello 16
Century 4

Marsh Valley  5
South Fremont  11

Teton 1
Sugar-Salem  11

Malad  11
West Side  1

West Jefferson  20
Challis-Mackay  0

