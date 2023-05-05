Skip to Content
Friday high school scores – May 5

BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
Thunder Ridge  9
Rigby  6

4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
Preston  11
Century  8

4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
GAME 1:
Hillcrest  1
Bonneville  11

GAME 2:
Hillcrest  4
Bonneville  16

GAME 1:
Skyline  1
Blackfoot  7

GAME 2:
Skyline  0
Blackfoot  1

3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
GAME 1:
Sugar-Salem  9
South Fremont  0

GAME 2:
Sugar-Salem  10
South Fremont  0

Bear Lake  13
Soda Springs  2

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Madison  8
Idaho Falls  10

Pocatello  7
Thunder Ridge  2

Rigby   6
Blackfoot  12

West Side 
Bear Lake

Malad  20
Soda Springs  0

3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
GAME 1:
Teton 9
South Fremont  10  

GAME 2:
Teton  14 
South Fremont  18

2A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
West Jefferson  15 
Challis-Mackay 0

Ririe  2
Firth  17

Firth 8 
North Fremont 19

Challis-Mackay  18
Salmon  23

