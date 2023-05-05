Friday high school scores – May 5
(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
Thunder Ridge 9
Rigby 6
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
Preston 11
Century 8
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
GAME 1:
Hillcrest 1
Bonneville 11
GAME 2:
Hillcrest 4
Bonneville 16
GAME 1:
Skyline 1
Blackfoot 7
GAME 2:
Skyline 0
Blackfoot 1
3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
GAME 1:
Sugar-Salem 9
South Fremont 0
GAME 2:
Sugar-Salem 10
South Fremont 0
Bear Lake 13
Soda Springs 2
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Madison 8
Idaho Falls 10
Pocatello 7
Thunder Ridge 2
Rigby 6
Blackfoot 12
West Side
Bear Lake
Malad 20
Soda Springs 0
3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
GAME 1:
Teton 9
South Fremont 10
GAME 2:
Teton 14
South Fremont 18
2A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
West Jefferson 15
Challis-Mackay 0
Ririe 2
Firth 17
Firth 8
North Fremont 19
Challis-Mackay 18
Salmon 23