Friday area baseball scores – June 9, 2023
(KIFI/KXPI)
BANDITS INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT - DAY 2
Pocatello Runnin' Rebels 16
Billings 0
Idaho Prospects Baseball 5
Idaho Falls Bandits 4
Idaho Falls Bandits
Cheyenne
(KIFI/KXPI)
BANDITS INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT - DAY 2
Pocatello Runnin' Rebels 16
Billings 0
Idaho Prospects Baseball 5
Idaho Falls Bandits 4
Idaho Falls Bandits
Cheyenne
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.