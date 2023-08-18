Friday high school football scores – August 18
Lakeland 17
Preston 7
Owyhee 24
Madison 17
Coeur d'Alene 27
Rigby 21
Century 0
Sugar-Salem 43
Minico 28
Thunder Ridge 14
South Fremont 7
Wood River 12
Malad 12
American Falls 6
