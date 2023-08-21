Monday high school soccer scores – August 21
(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. SOCCER
Thunder Ridge 6
Idaho Falls 1
Skyline 1
Madison 5
GIRLS H.S. SOCCER
Idaho Falls 2
Thunder Ridge 1
Hillcrest 8
Pocatello 1
