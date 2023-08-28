Monday high school soccer scores – August 28, 2023
(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS SCORES
Madison 2
Idaho Falls 0
Blackfoot 0
Rigby 1
Firth 2
American Falls 2
GIRLS SCORES
Century 0
Shelley 7
Firth 4
American Falls 13
