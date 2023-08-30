Wednesday high school soccer scores – August 30, 2023
BOYS SCORES
Shelley 2
Idaho Falls 3
American Falls 0
Sugar-Salem 4
GIRLS SCORES
Preston 0
Thunder Ridge 2
