Wednesday high school volleyball scores – August 30, 2023
(KIFI/KXPI)
(SETS WON)
Hillcrest 0
Thunder Ridge 3
Highland 3
Kimberly 1
West Jefferson 0
Teton 3
West Jefferson 0
Soda Springs 2
Marsh Valley 0
South Fremont 3
