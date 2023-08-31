Thursday high school volleyball scores – August 31
(KIFI/KXPI)
(SETS WON)
Sugar-Salem 0
Gooding 3
North Fremont 2
Aberdeen 0
North Fremont 2
West Side 0
Bear Lake 3
Rich County UT 0
Mountain Crest UT 0
Malad 3
(KIFI/KXPI)
(SETS WON)
Sugar-Salem 0
Gooding 3
North Fremont 2
Aberdeen 0
North Fremont 2
West Side 0
Bear Lake 3
Rich County UT 0
Mountain Crest UT 0
Malad 3
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.