Wednesday high school soccer scores – September 6, 223
(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS SCORES
Madison 0
Highland 0 (Tie)
Skyline 1
Hillcrest 2
GIRLS SCORES
Highland 5
Madison 2
South Fremont 0
American Falls 10
(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS SCORES
Madison 0
Highland 0 (Tie)
Skyline 1
Hillcrest 2
GIRLS SCORES
Highland 5
Madison 2
South Fremont 0
American Falls 10
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.