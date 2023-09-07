Thursday high school volleyball scores – September 7, 2023
(KIFI/KXPI)
(SETS WON)
Pocatello 0
Shelley 3
South Fremont 0
Ririe 3
Sho-Ban 0
North Gem 3
Leadore 0
Rockland 3
Mackay 3
Taylor's Crossing 0
Butte County 3
Murtaugh 1
(KIFI/KXPI)
(SETS WON)
Pocatello 0
Shelley 3
South Fremont 0
Ririe 3
Sho-Ban 0
North Gem 3
Leadore 0
Rockland 3
Mackay 3
Taylor's Crossing 0
Butte County 3
Murtaugh 1
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.