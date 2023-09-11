Monday high school soccer scores – September 11, 2023

BOYS SCORES
Highland 1
Thunder Ridge 1 (Tie)
Hillcrest 2
Shelley 1
Madison 2
Rigby 1
GIRLS SCORES
Bonneville 4
Blackfoot 1
