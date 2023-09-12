Tuesday high school soccer scores – September 12, 2023
(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS SCORES
Blackfoot 7
Bonneville 1
Marsh Valley 2
Firth 3
GIRLS SCORES
Preston 3
Century 1
Rigby 1
Pocatello 5
Snake River 4
Malad 1
