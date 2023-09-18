Monday high school soccer scores – September 18, 2023
(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS SCORES
Preston 0
Pocatello 0 (tie)
GIRLS SCORES
Skyline 0
Bonneville 0 (tie)
Blackfoot 1
Shelley 5
Marsh Valley 2
Teton 3
(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS SCORES
Preston 0
Pocatello 0 (tie)
GIRLS SCORES
Skyline 0
Bonneville 0 (tie)
Blackfoot 1
Shelley 5
Marsh Valley 2
Teton 3
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.