Tuesday high school volleyball scores – September 19, 2023
(SETS WON)
Skyline 3
Blackfoot 1
Skyline 2
Preston 0
Idaho Falls 3
Hillcrest 1
Firth 0
Salmon 3
Ririe 3
West Jefferson 1
North Fremont 0
Butte County 3
