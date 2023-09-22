Skip to Content
Friday high school football scores – September 22, 2023

September 22, 2023 11:27 PM
Published 9:45 PM

(KIFI/KXPI)
Hillcrest  21
Pocatello  14

Meridian  21
Highland  14

Madison  20
Preston 15

Skyline  35
Idaho Falls 28

Thunder Ridge  24
Middleton 49

Shelley 19
Bonneville 0

Blackfoot  3
Rigby  58

Snake River  20
South Fremont 0

Teton  56
American Falls 6

Sugar-Salem  63
Marsh Valley 6

North Fremont 38
West Jefferson 6

Bear Lake  7
West Side 42

Malad  16
Soda Springs 6

Watersprings  8
Rockland  60

Richfield  24
North Gem  50

Challis  22
Mackay 28

WYOMING H.S. FOOTBALL SCORES
Jackson Hole  14
Cody  46

Evanston   9
Star Valley  28

