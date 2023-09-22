Friday high school football scores – September 22, 2023
(KIFI/KXPI)
Hillcrest 21
Pocatello 14
Meridian 21
Highland 14
Madison 20
Preston 15
Skyline 35
Idaho Falls 28
Thunder Ridge 24
Middleton 49
Shelley 19
Bonneville 0
Blackfoot 3
Rigby 58
Snake River 20
South Fremont 0
Teton 56
American Falls 6
Sugar-Salem 63
Marsh Valley 6
North Fremont 38
West Jefferson 6
Bear Lake 7
West Side 42
Malad 16
Soda Springs 6
Watersprings 8
Rockland 60
Richfield 24
North Gem 50
Challis 22
Mackay 28
WYOMING H.S. FOOTBALL SCORES
Jackson Hole 14
Cody 46
Evanston 9
Star Valley 28