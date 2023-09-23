Saturday high school soccer scores – September 23, 2023
BOYS SCORES
Highland 0
Madison 0 (tie)
Buhl 6
Snake River 2
GIRLS SCORES
Aberdeen 0
Buhl 7
American Falls 3
Filer 0
American Falls 3
Buhl 1
