Tuesday high school soccer scores – September 26, 2023
(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS SCORES
Highland 3
Century 0
Century 1
Highland 6
Teton 7
Sugar-Salem 0
GIRLS SCORES
Preston 1
Pocatello 11
Teton 2
Sugar-Salem 9
(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS SCORES
Highland 3
Century 0
Century 1
Highland 6
Teton 7
Sugar-Salem 0
GIRLS SCORES
Preston 1
Pocatello 11
Teton 2
Sugar-Salem 9
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.