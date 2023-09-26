Tuesday high school volleyball scores – September 26, 2023
Blackfoot 0
Bonneville 3
Sugar-Salem 1
South Fremont 3
Snake River 3
American Falls 0
North Fremont 0
Firth 3
West Jefferson 0
Salmon 3
Butte County 3
Challis 0
