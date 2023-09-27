Wednesday high school soccer scores – September 27, 2023
(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS SCORES
Idaho Falls 10
Bonneville 0
Shelley 3
Skyline 3 (tie)
GIRLS SCORES
Bonneville 2
Idaho Falls 1
Snake River 0
American Falls 9
