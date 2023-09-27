Wednesday high school volleyball scores – September 27, 2023
(KIFI/KXPI)
(SETS WON)
Rigby 0
Madison 3
Bonneville 3
Hillcrest 0
Snake River 3
Filer 0
West Side 1
Firth 3
Bear Lake 0
Malad 3
