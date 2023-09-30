Saturday high school soccer scores – September 30, 2023
(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS SCORES
Pocatello 1
Shelley 2
GIRLS SCORES
Thunder Ridge 1
Pocatello 1 (tie)
Twin Falls 0
Preston 1
Marsh Valley 1
Snake River 0
