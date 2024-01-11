Thursday high school basketball scores – January 11, 2024
(KIFI)
BOYS SCORES
Firth 76
Ririe 59
North Fremont 59
West Jefferson 57
GIRLS SCORES
Skyline 31
Rigby 63
Shelley
Century - Cancelled
Bear Lake 25
Skyview 47
