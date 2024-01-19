Skip to Content
Friday high school basketball scores – January 19, 2024

BOYS SCORES
South Fremont  43
Marsh Valley  75

Aberdeen  46
American Falls  35

Ririe  53
Sugar-Salem  51

Firth  65
West Jefferson  55

Soda Springs  57
West Side  44

Bear Lake  65
Malad  51

Salmon  38
North Fremont  69

Challis  43
Grace  60

Leadore  61
Grace Lutheran  47

Alturas Prep  56
American Heritage  23

GIRLS SCORES
Thunder Ridge  42
Madison  53

Skyline  68
Bonneville  65

Preston  22
Pocatello  52

Highland  20
Rigby  68

Idaho Falls  41
Shelley  86

Sugar-Salem  65
Teton  55

Mackay 
Butte County

Challis  12
Grace  52

Leadore  43
Grace Lutheran  33

WYOMING BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL SCORES
Jackson Hole  53
Star Valley  63

Pinedale   63
Mountain View  37

