Saturday high school wrestling scores – January 20, 2024
(KIFI)
TIGER-GRIZZ INVITATIONAL DAY 2 FINAL RESULTS
BOYS TEAM SCOREES
1. Westlake 192
2. Meridian 183.5
3. Minico 173
6. Star Valley 129
8. Madison 121.5
12. Century 96
13. South Fremont 84.5
16. Teton 74
17. Blackfoot 69
17. Thunder Ridge 69
19. Snake River 64.5
22. Highland 60
25. Skyline 52
For more scores and individual results, click here:
https://www.trackwrestling.com/predefinedtournaments/MainFrame.jsp?newSession=false&TIM=1705815536536&pageName=%2Fpredefinedtournaments%2FPrintTeamScores.jsp&twSessionId=jgaucvitpm