Friday high school basketball scores – January 26, 2024

today at 10:31 PM
BOYS SCORES
Preston  61
Highland  60

Pocatello  50
Madison  75

Jerome  50
Century  53

Blackfoot  49
Shelley  53

Idaho Falls  72
Skyline  82

Hillcrest   101
Bonneville  53

Grace  61
Challis  38

Mackay  33
Clark County  14

Alturas Prep   19
Butte County  56

Watersprings  56 
Dietrich  48

GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Teton  66
South Fremont  57

Marsh Valley  29 
Snake River  66

Malad  49
American Falls  36

Soda Springs  50
Aberdeen  26

Bear Lake  57
West Side  30

Grace  54
Challis  20

Firth  38
North Fremont  64

Alturas Prep  4
Butte County  61

WYOMING BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL SCORES
Big Piney  46
Rich, UT  73

