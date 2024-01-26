Friday high school basketball scores – January 26, 2024
BOYS SCORES
Preston 61
Highland 60
Pocatello 50
Madison 75
Jerome 50
Century 53
Blackfoot 49
Shelley 53
Idaho Falls 72
Skyline 82
Hillcrest 101
Bonneville 53
Grace 61
Challis 38
Mackay 33
Clark County 14
Alturas Prep 19
Butte County 56
Watersprings 56
Dietrich 48
GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Teton 66
South Fremont 57
Marsh Valley 29
Snake River 66
Malad 49
American Falls 36
Soda Springs 50
Aberdeen 26
Bear Lake 57
West Side 30
Grace 54
Challis 20
Firth 38
North Fremont 64
Alturas Prep 4
Butte County 61
WYOMING BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL SCORES
Big Piney 46
Rich, UT 73