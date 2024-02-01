Thursday boys H.S. basketball scores – February 1, 2024
(KIFI)
Century 42
Twin Falls 63
Butte County 52
Watersprings 44
Alturas Prep 27
North Gem 53
Sho-Ban 42
Clark County 37
Leadore 44
Lima, MT 64
(KIFI)
Century 42
Twin Falls 63
Butte County 52
Watersprings 44
Alturas Prep 27
North Gem 53
Sho-Ban 42
Clark County 37
Leadore 44
Lima, MT 64
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.