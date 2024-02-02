Friday boys high school basketball scores – February 2, 2024
(KIFI)
Pocatello 57
Preston 67
Highland 56
Rigby 59
Madison 64
Thunder Ridge 38
Hillcrest 88
Blackfoot 55
Bonneville 53
Skyline 69
Shelley 64
Idaho Falls 60
South Fremont 37
Teton 45
Sugar-Salem 67
Kimberly 59
American Falls 50
Snake River 59
Firth 36
North Fremont 54
Salmon 38
Ririe 38
West Side 58
Aberdeen 61
Bear Lake 50
Marsh Valley 76
Malad 46
Soda Springs 54
Raft River 42
Butte County 51
Mackay 50
Leadore 53
Grace 57
Valley 58
Grace Lutheran 43
Richfield 36
Watersprings 64
Clark Co. 14
Rockland 69
North Gem 25
WYOMING BOYS SCORES
Jackson Hole 64
Riverton 58
Lovell 62
Pinedale 53