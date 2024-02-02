Skip to Content
Sports

Friday boys high school basketball scores – February 2, 2024

High school basketball
MGN Online
High school basketball
By
Updated
today at 11:18 PM
Published 9:58 PM

(KIFI)
Pocatello  57
Preston 67

Highland  56
Rigby  59

Madison  64
Thunder Ridge  38

Hillcrest  88
Blackfoot  55

Bonneville  53
Skyline  69

Shelley  64
Idaho Falls 60

South Fremont  37
Teton  45

Sugar-Salem  67
Kimberly  59

American Falls  50
Snake River  59

Firth   36
North Fremont  54

Salmon 38
Ririe  38

West Side  58
Aberdeen  61

Bear Lake  50 
Marsh Valley  76

Malad  46
Soda Springs  54

Raft River  42
Butte County  51

Mackay  50
Leadore  53

Grace   57
Valley  58

Grace Lutheran  43
Richfield 36

Watersprings  64
Clark Co.  14

Rockland  69
North Gem  25

WYOMING BOYS SCORES
Jackson Hole  64
Riverton 58

Lovell   62
Pinedale   53

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content