Tuesday boys H.S. basketball scores – February 6, 2024
(KIFI)
Challis 48
Butte County 47
Mackay 53
Watersprings 75
Alturas Prep 14
Grace 80
Leadore 53
Taylor's Crossing 37
Grace Lutheran 31
North Gem 53
Rockland 93
Sho-Ban 34
(KIFI)
Challis 48
Butte County 47
Mackay 53
Watersprings 75
Alturas Prep 14
Grace 80
Leadore 53
Taylor's Crossing 37
Grace Lutheran 31
North Gem 53
Rockland 93
Sho-Ban 34
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.