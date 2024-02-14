Athletes of the Week: Kysa and Shay Shippen, Skyline Girls Basketball

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Our Sermon Service and Electric Athletes of the Week have led the Skyline Grizzlies girls basketball team to a 17-7 record and to a #3 seed in this week's state tournament, and the two of them live under the same roof.

Our Athletes of the Week are Kysa and Shay Shippen.

If there's an athlete you think we should feature in this segment, we want to hear from you! Send us your recommendations by email to sports@localnews8.com.