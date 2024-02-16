Friday boys basketball district tournament scores – Feb. 16, 2024
3A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(3) American Falls 53
(2) Marsh Valley 67
2A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(4) West Jefferson 43
(3) Ririe 58
(2) Firth 59
(1) North Fremont 69
