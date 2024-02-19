Monday boys district H.S. basketball scores – February 19, 2024
2A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(3) Ririe 47
(2) Firth 54
1AD1 DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
(3) Challis 37
(2) Grace 72
