Monday high school scores – March 11, 2024
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Bonneville 5
Minico 2
GAME 1:
Snake River 2
Kimberly 12
GAME 2:
Snake River 4
Kimberly 9
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
GAME 1:
Highland 2
Twin Falls 9
GAME 2:
Highland 8
Twin Falls 13
