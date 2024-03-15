Skip to Content
Friday high school scores – March 16, 2024

Published 6:21 PM

BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Bonneville  6
Mountain View  15

Highland, UT  2
Idaho Falls 3

South Fremont  7
Gooding  0

Sugar-Salem  1
Timberlake  6

GAME 1:
Teton  0
Marsh Valley 17

GAME 2:
Teton 
Marsh Valley

New Plymouth  6
Malad  9

Soda Springs  19
American Falls  6

GAME 1:
Firth  16
Marsing 17

GAME 2:
Firth 4
Marsing  3

North Fremont  7
Salmon  10

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
DIXIE SUNSHINE CLASSIC TOURNAMENT
Thunder Ridge  11
Providence Hall  1

Needles  3
Blackfoot 4

Blackfoot  9
Duchesne, UT  6

Skyline, UT 1 
Blackfoot 14

Green Canyon, UT  1
Bonneville  5

Logan, UT  8
Bonneville  7

Hillcrest  4
Mountain Ridge 11

Hillcrest  20
Judge Memorial Catholic  2

Union. 4
Idaho Falls 7

Boulder City  4
Idaho Falls  3

Highland 13
Skyline, UT  1

South Fremont  0
Gooding  14

Teton  21
Highland  9

Kearns, UT  7
Teton  4

West Jefferson  0
Gunnison Valley  21

Bear Lake  8
Highland 11

North Fremont  21
Salmon  5

Firth  10
Parma  6

West Side  0
Ogden, UT  16


