Skip to Content
Sports

Saturday high school scores – March 16, 2024

Local News 8, MGN Online
By
Published 10:07 PM

(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Highland  18
Capital 0

Highland  4
Rocky Mountain 5

Bonneville  1
Owyhee 3

Bonneville  1
Owyhee 4

Idaho Falls  1
Murray, UT  8

Carbon, UT  12
Idaho Falls 2

Madison 13
Blackfoot 8

Pocatello  7
Madison 5

Blackfoot  11
Pocatello 1

Rigby  1
Century 0

GAME 1:
South Fremont  21
Filer 12

GAME 2:
South Fremont  15
Filer 6

GAME 1:
Sugar-Salem  11
Fruitland 4

GAME 2:
New Plymouth  3
Sugar-Salem 8

Teton  10
Snake River 7

Marsh Valley  1
Kimberly 6

North Fremont  2
Challis-Mackay 3

Firth  2
Cole Valley Christian12

GAME 1:
Wood River  16
Salmon  1

GAME 2:
Wood River  12
Salmon  3

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
GAME 1:
Rigby  3
Owyhee 19

GAME 2:
Rigby  2
Owyhee 12

GAME 1:
Highland 4 
Hillcrest  12

GAME 2:
Highland 6 
Hillcrest  11

GAME 1:
South Fremont  15
Filer  6

GAME 2:
South Fremont  20
Filer  9

GAME 1:
Firth  2
Cole Valley Christian  12

GAME 2:
Firth  1
Cole Valley Christian  11

Marsh Valley 3
Kimberly 13

GAME 1:
Wood River  16
Salmon  0

GAME 2:
Wood River  14
Salmon  4

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content