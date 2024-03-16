Saturday high school scores – March 16, 2024
(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Highland 18
Capital 0
Highland 4
Rocky Mountain 5
Bonneville 1
Owyhee 3
Bonneville 1
Owyhee 4
Idaho Falls 1
Murray, UT 8
Carbon, UT 12
Idaho Falls 2
Madison 13
Blackfoot 8
Pocatello 7
Madison 5
Blackfoot 11
Pocatello 1
Rigby 1
Century 0
GAME 1:
South Fremont 21
Filer 12
GAME 2:
South Fremont 15
Filer 6
GAME 1:
Sugar-Salem 11
Fruitland 4
GAME 2:
New Plymouth 3
Sugar-Salem 8
Teton 10
Snake River 7
Marsh Valley 1
Kimberly 6
North Fremont 2
Challis-Mackay 3
Firth 2
Cole Valley Christian12
GAME 1:
Wood River 16
Salmon 1
GAME 2:
Wood River 12
Salmon 3
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
GAME 1:
Rigby 3
Owyhee 19
GAME 2:
Rigby 2
Owyhee 12
GAME 1:
Highland 4
Hillcrest 12
GAME 2:
Highland 6
Hillcrest 11
GAME 1:
South Fremont 15
Filer 6
GAME 2:
South Fremont 20
Filer 9
GAME 1:
Firth 2
Cole Valley Christian 12
GAME 2:
Firth 1
Cole Valley Christian 11
Marsh Valley 3
Kimberly 13
GAME 1:
Wood River 16
Salmon 0
GAME 2:
Wood River 14
Salmon 4