Monday high school scores – April 1, 2024
(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Highland 13
Madison 0
Thunder Ridge 4
Rigby 6
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Blackfoot 7
Madison 8
Idaho Falls 1
Thunder Ridge 6
