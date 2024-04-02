Tuesday girls H.S. softball scores – April 2, 2024
(KIFI)
GAME 1:
Preston 6
Canyon Ridge 9
GAME 2:
Preston 3
Canyon Ridge 16
Madison 6
Hillcrest 7
Snake River 7
Sugar-Salem 20
Marsh Valley 1
Malad 11
Teton 11
Ririe 2
(KIFI)
GAME 1:
Preston 6
Canyon Ridge 9
GAME 2:
Preston 3
Canyon Ridge 16
Madison 6
Hillcrest 7
Snake River 7
Sugar-Salem 20
Marsh Valley 1
Malad 11
Teton 11
Ririe 2
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.