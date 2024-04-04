Thursday boys H.S. baseball scores – April 4, 2024
(KIFI)
GAME 1:
Madison 9
Century 6
GAME 2:
Madison 11
Century 2
Pocatello 19
Rigby 12
Highland 6
Twin Falls 7
Soda Springs 6
American Falls 13
Malad 0
Firth 12
Challis-Mackay 1
Sugar-Salem 11
(KIFI)
GAME 1:
Madison 9
Century 6
GAME 2:
Madison 11
Century 2
Pocatello 19
Rigby 12
Highland 6
Twin Falls 7
Soda Springs 6
American Falls 13
Malad 0
Firth 12
Challis-Mackay 1
Sugar-Salem 11
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.